Family still hopeful for an arrest four years after Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. – Four years ago, on February 13, Abby Williams and Libby German were walking on the Delphi Historic Trail and never came home.

The best friends would have been seniors in high school this year.

“It seems like yesterday, really,” said Becky Patty, grandmother of Libby.

Becky said they relive that day every day. Despite no arrests, Libby’s grandparents, Becky and Mike Patty, are trusting law enforcement and will continue to share their girls’ story. They believe some day the girls’ killer will be held responsible.

“Our job in this is to keep the information out there and just keep the awareness about the case and hopefully it gets in front of the right person,” said Mike, grandfather of Libby.

Left: The original sketch released in July 2017; Right: The newer sketch released in April 2019

Almost two years ago, investigators released a second sketch of the girl’s killer and even more video and more audio. Family really thought that was going to be a tipping point in the case.

“The clock is ticking for him, whether it be today or tomorrow. The clock is ticking. Technology is getting better and better and we are going to get him,” said Becky.

Abby Williams was 13 years old and Libby German was 14 years old when they were murdered.

The girls were known for being very giving.

“Do something nice for somebody today or tomorrow. Give somebody a hug. Give them an extra hug before they walk out the door. Maybe just be nice for a day,” said Becky.

Putting their killer behind bars will help this family move on.

As they wait for that day, they thank the community for their continued love and support.

“Many thanks to the community, friends and family for the unconditional love and support you have shown over the last four years. Please continue to spread the word and do good things in memory of the girls,” said Anna Williams, mother of Abby.

The family is hosting the Abby & Libby Memorial Food Drive until 8 p.m. on Saturday. You can drop off nonperishable food items & pet food at United Methodist Church in Delphi.