Family seed company in Windfall struggling to survive after grower steals from them

WINDFALL, Ind. – A family-owned farm and seed company in Windfall is struggling to survive after they claim a grower stole from them.

“You wake up in the middle of the night and you pray. You ask questions why this is happening to you.” Legg Seeds owner Janice Legg said.

Restless nights and a lot of pain is what Janice and Steve Legg said Brendan Devlin has caused them.

Devlin was a grower and worked with the Legg Seeds in 2016.

“We have to have local farmers across the central part of Indiana, for the most part, grow beans for us under our contract and then we turn around and resell them,” Legg Seeds owner Steve Legg said.

Steve said they trusted Devlin and they told him to keep the beans in a bin until they were needed.

He said when they went to pick them up they were gone.

“He had taken the beans to town, sold them, and kept the money. He got paid twice for those beans and has refused to give us any money back,” Steve explained.

The Legg family sued Devlin. In 2018, a Boone County judge ordered Devlin to pay them more than $300,000.

To this day they haven’t received a penny and that’s because they can’t find Devlin.

“We haven’t been able to serve him with anything to say hey we got you and you need to come to court and answer some this. We have no idea where to serve it,” Legg Seed’s attorney Ethan Myers said.

The family has had to take out loans and sell their land just to survive.

“From a daughter’s point of view to see their life’s work and to see everything they worked so hard to accomplish; like their future retirement, all be jeopardized and potentially loss is really hard,” Ashley Legg-Zurcher said.

CBS4 Indy dug into Devlin’s past and found similar lawsuits and judgments involving other seed companies.

“There are people who know where he is. There’s people that know what he has done; right now we don’t have the resources to get that information,” Myers explained.

The Legg family hopes someone can help them find Devlin, so they can get their money and try to rebuild the farm that’s been in their family for 5 generations.

“My goal in life is to somehow between now and the day I leave this earth to have all our bills paid so our children don’t have to take responsibility for what happened to us,” Janice said.