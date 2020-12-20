Family reunites with Bargersville Fire Dept. weeks after serious rollover crash

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Three weeks after a rollover crash that left members of a Bargersville family injured, they reunited with the Bargersville Fire Department to express their gratitude for helping them on that “horrific” day.

“You’re just thankful that you’re alive and your family. Things could have ended much differently,” said Angelica Baugh.

On Nov. 28, the Baugh family of seven was on their way home after buying a Christmas tree when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck their pickup truck, which caused it to flip multiple times.

“I heard my kids screaming and just kept hearing glass break, and we were trapped inside at first, and I called 9-1-1,” said Angelica. “The fire department got here within 33 seconds.”

Joe Campbell, battalion chief of the Bargersville Fire Department, said it was “a pretty significant crash with a truck upside down in the ditch.”

Angelica said her leg was stuck, but she was able to get out, along with her boys. Her husband Nathan, however, was trapped and needed to be extricated by the fire department.

“We saw them cutting him out, and I just kept praying, and they boys were crying and asking me if Daddy was okay,” she said. “Honestly, it was horrific, but it was amazing because the fire department, they were all calm. Everybody was calm.”

Nathan said in the immediate aftermath, the sounds of his wife and boys gave him hope that things were going to be alright.

“Even though they were crying and terrified, to hear their voices was assuring to me that everything was gonna be okay,” said Nathan. “My thoughts were, ‘Where’s my family? How are they doing? How’s the other driver? How are these folks doing?’

“I was worried about them. I could care less about my state.”

The entire family was transported to the hospital after the crash.

“We stopped to pray in that ambulance, and 100% God intervened and just kept my husband alive,” said Angelica.

She said it’s through the grace of God and the heroic actions of the first responders that they are okay.

“We’re here today. So we have injuries, but that’s a light thing compared to what could have been. I could have lost any of my boys. I could have lost my husband.”

Angelica sustained injuries to her hip in the crash that will require surgery just three days before Christmas. Other family members were also injured in the crash and continue to recover.

On Dec. 19, the family stopped by the fire station to give thanks to the first responders who helped them on that Saturday afternoon.

The family brought their rescuers a card that read, “Thank you for risking your life to save ours,” along with treats for the Bargersville Fire Department to enjoy.

“It really lifted a lot of the spirit of the guys here,” said Campbell. “It’s very nice. It’s hard to express because we don’t really expect it, because we expect that we are going to serve people. Everybody gets our best effort every time.”

“These are the things we live for,” said Campbell. “This is great to have them come back and see us and say, ‘We’re all okay. Everything turned out alright.’”

“We just really wanted them to know how appreciative we were for them taking the time to respond and put their lives on the line like that,” said Nathan.

“Not everybody is willing to work on Thanksgiving weekend, which is when our car accident was,” noted Angelica. “Not everybody is willing to put their life on the line. By them being on that road, they could’ve gotten hit.”

While at the fire station, firefighters gave the Baughs’ five boys a tour of the fire engines and showed them equipment used on calls.

The Baugh family said what the first responders did on the day of the crash extended far beyond their call of duty.

They came across the family’s Christmas tree that was with the family’s vehicle when it was involved in the crash.

Campbell said the firefighters decided it needed to be returned to its rightful owners.

“He said, ‘Let’s see if we can wash it off and get it back to the family.’ Obviously that tree is gonna have a little bit of a story behind it.”

They washed off the tree, brought it back to the fire station, and family members of the Baughs picked it up later that day.

“It was very encouraging for me, personally. I like to treat my job here as an extension of God’s – I’m serving God by serving people in this community in need or in crisis,” said Campbell.

The tree represents more than just the holiday spirit this year for the Baugh family. It’s a reminder that there is so much to be thankful for.

“We set the Christmas tree up as a tradition like most families do,” said Nathan. “But this Christmas tree is so much more special to us because of the extent and the effort of what was placed to retrieve this tree.”

“For us to remember how short life is and what really matters,” Angelica added.

They said they will take this one day at a time and know there is nothing more they could ask for this holiday season.

“There’s nothing that I want. I’m blessed. God has just taken such good care of us and put so many good people in our lives, including the Bargersville Fire Department,” expressed Nathan.