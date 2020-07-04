Family remembers victim of hit-and-run crash with vigil

Family and friends held a vigil Friday night to remember a woman killed in a hit-and-run.

Police say Linda Kimbrough was hit by a car than an SUV last week while walking across 30th street near Sherman. We’re told she was going to a friend’s home with her sister at the time.

The vigil was at the scene of the crash. Her family wants justice and the people who did this to turn themselves in.

The search continues for the two drivers who left the scene. Police are looking for a Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable. The impact knocked Kimbrough to the ground. Police say she was also hit by a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information that could help solve this, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.