INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children.

31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still recovering at Riley Hospital for Children and a 14-year-old was released from the hospital. Both were in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Raymond Sr. lives in Alabama and said he sorely misses talking with his son and grandchildren over video chat.

“Like I said, we Facetimed a lot,” Raymond said. “I pull out my phone, it’s hard for me not to Facetime them.”

The mourning father said his son worked hard and adored being a dad to three children.

“He always smiled. He loved his kids,” Raymond said. “I mean he was just always smiling, trying to make everyone happy.”

Now, Raymond’s family hopes they will be able to afford proper services for the man.

“Right now we’re actually struggling with his funeral,” Diggs said. “They can donate to the GoFundMe if they can and that would help us tremendously.”