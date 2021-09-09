Family reacts after 3 people murdered inside Lebanon apartment

LEBANON, Ind. — Police in Lebanon continue to investigate a tragedy and search for a killer after three people were found murdered Wednesday night.

Police are still trying to figure out what motivated the violence that left three people dead, at the same time family members of those victims want whoever committed the crime held accountable.

Police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. on East Walnut Street.

The caller had discovered three friends dead inside an apartment.

“It was a very horrific scene,’ said the victim’s cousin Shannon Fuentes. “It was a violent, violent attack.”

After hearing about the murders, Fuentes rushed to the scene because her 42-year-old cousin Larry Stogsdill Jr., also known as Beeker, was one of the victims.

Larry’s son, 21-year-old son Brannon Martin and Brannon’s 20-year-old girlfriend Grace Bishop were also killed.

Larry Stogsdill Jr.

Grace Bishop

Brannon Martin

“It’s traumatizing and it’s devastating,” said another cousin, Stephanie Spencer.

Spencer said Lebanon police have not shared many details about the case with the family.

“We’re grieving a lot right now. We just want the people who’ve done this to come forward and turn themselves in,” said Spencer.

“I don’t know much, but I do know the police are looking into several suspects,” said Fuentes.

While no arrests have been made, police do not believe the public is in any immediate danger.

Because triple homicides are especially rare in Lebanon, the pain caused by the violence extends beyond the victims’ families.

“The community and the neighbors they’re all shocked. They’re heartbroken this would happen in such a small town and small community,” said Spencer.

We also reached out to Lebanon’s mayor who called the case a “terrible circumstance for the community,” but referred all other questions to the police department.