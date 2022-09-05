INDIANPOLIS — A renewed push for justice and a new reward as an Indianapolis family is now offering $25,000 for information that leads to the person who killed 17-year-old Ross Mitchell.

Last year over Labor Day weekend, Mitchell was playing ball with his younger brother outside their home on the city’s near east side. In the middle of the afternoon, someone opened fire.

“And everything kind of stopped that day,” said Ross Hunt, the victim’s father.

Surveillance cameras captured the deadly shooting. Footage shows a man wearing a gray hoodie, sneaking behind some bushes, firing several shots and then taking off running down an alley. Mitchell was shot and killed. Now a year later, his killer is still out there.

“Unfortunately, we’re still waiting. We still have hope. We will never give up. We will always fight for this boy,” said Hunt.

Ross Hunt lost his only child. Mitchell was killed a month before his 18th birthday. He had plans to join the military.

“He was a clown, a good kid. He was full of heart, full of spirit. People loved him and respected him,” said Hunt.

Mitchell was one of five people shot and killed within a 13-hour timespan last year over the holiday weekend. Four of those cases are still unsolved.

“Everybody who loses a loved one, that’s all they think about,” said Hunt.

Hunt said he is confident there are people out there, perhaps even some who were close to his son, that know something that could help police track down the killer.

“We need somebody who actually calls him a friend to come forward. Come forward. Let’s put an end to this,” said Hunt.

Hunt hopes more money will motivate the right people to start talking. Again, the family has increased the reward to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Whether someone wants to do the right or they want the money, Hunt just wants his son’s case solved.

“God is going to hold you accountable and the cops will hold you accountable,” said Hunt.

If you know anything that can help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.