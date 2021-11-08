Family of woman killed during Windsor Park apparent home invasion shares heartbreak, hope for change

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been four weeks since an apparent home invasion turned deadly on the near east side, and now, the family of the woman killed is hoping positive change will come from something so tragic.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Windsor Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood on Oct. 10, where they found a woman who was shot inside her own home.

The victim, identified as 69-year-old Antonia “Toni” Macri-Reiner, is remembered by friends and family as an active member of the community and someone who enjoyed volunteering for neighborhood events.

“My mom was a very laid-back, easy-going for the most part, person. She enjoyed helping people and she reinvented herself several times,” said Macri-Reiner’s daughter, Johnna Magers.

Magers said her mother did pottery and traveled for art shows for many years before starting a career as a hypnotherapist.

“She was great at it,” said Magers. “She was just one of those people you could open up to.”

Magers said the last month has been difficult for her family as they work to cope with the loss of a beloved grandmother, and great grandmother who always went out of her way to help others.

“It’s still almost unreal to me. My mom and I weren’t real close but we loved each other,” said Magers. “My sisters are having a much harder time with this I think, they were very close to her. So my heart just goes out to them and her grandchildren.”



Antonia Reiner







“She had everything to live for and it was all taken away. All of the hopes and dreams that the family had of doing things together and, you know, her and I getting closer, that was taken without a choice,” Magers shared. “I used to think that you know when it’s your time it’s your time. I don’t believe that anymore because I don’t think it was her time.”

The morning Macri-Reiner was killed, Magers said several other family members, including Macri-Reiner’s husband, daughter and grandson were home. Nobody else was injured in the attack.

“My mom wasn’t revengeful, my family’s not revengeful, but there are consequences to actions like this,” said Magers.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 13-year-old boy with murder, burglary and criminal recklessness for his alleged connection to the death of Macri-Reiner.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think that a child would be in that environment to think that that was okay,” said Magers.

According to a petition filed in the Marion Superior Court Juvenile Division, the teen allegedly killed Macri-Reiner while “committing or attempting to commit burglary.”

Documents show the boy intentionally tried to take control of car keys and/or a car with the intent to take it from Macri-Reiner and/or her husband. As a result of the alleged actions, the petition states Macri-Reiner was shot multiple times.

“I don’t even think the car was there,” said Magers.

She said the first thing that came over her when she learned of what allegedly happened was anger, which soon turned to sadness.

“We just don’t know if he had a family, we don’t know what their circumstances were, but nobody’s child should be in that circumstance where they feel like they have to go rob somebody to get something,” she said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told CBS4 it filed a request to waive the 13-year-old to adult court. A judge will hear the request at a future date and rule which jurisdiction is appropriate for the case.

“I do hope he’s charged as an adult because he did an adult thing. He picked up a gun and he shot. He could’ve gone in there without a gun. He could’ve jumped back out the window just as quick as he jumped in,” said Magers.

She believes her mother startled the intruder, which is when she was shot.

“You don’t know what was running through this young child’s brain at the time and he’s going to pay the rest of his life for it,” said Magers. “It’s just sad all around and he should pay the rest of his life, and in my opinion, the parents should have some responsibility in this.”

Magers said she is heartbroken for her stepdad, who her mom loved so much.

“She was only 69. How do you lose somebody that young and be okay? I don’t know that he’ll ever be okay. I don’t know that I’ll ever be okay,” she said.

“He was the love of her life, and she was the love of his life, and it’s sad that was ripped away and for what? For what? Things? There’s gotta be a way that we can turn that around.”

Magers said she knows her mother would want something good to come of what happened because she lived her life seeking ways to help others.

“I mean we don’t even know if this kid had a family, if he did, I can’t imagine the heartbreak that they are going through right now. It’s heartbreaking all the way around. I think, in her honor, I think she would want something to be done,” said Magers. “That’s my goal, is to make something positive come out of this.”

Magers is calling on the community to initiate change that will help hopefully prevent one more family from experiencing the pain that Macri-Reiner’s is facing.

“Crime is bad in Indiana and it’s getting younger and younger,” said Magers. “Something needs to be done.”

She hopes that through more outreach to youth, there will be a bigger conversation in the community about the consequences actions like this have on not only the families of victims, but also the families of those perpetrating the crimes as well.

“I urge the community, the pastors that are trying to get something put together and our mayor and our governor to do something. Make some program where they can get some of these kids that are risk, to get a hold of them before. Maybe do a school program where people go and talk to these children,” said Magers. “Give it out to the community so maybe we can prevent this.”

“I think one of the things that has bothered me the most is that people say this is gun violence. This isn’t gun violence. Guns don’t kill people. People kill people,” said Magers.

Magers said she is seeking ways to try and help create a program like this, but that this is an issue much bigger than one person. It’s something she wants the entire community to address.

“I urge these 501(c)(3) nonprofits, these community outreach programs to get into those schools and start discussing what happens. These kids are not too young to know, obviously, or it wouldn’t be happening,” said Magers, who also owns a separate nonprofit.

“I’m looking for a partner nonprofit that maybe we could start something together and try and turn it into somewhat of a positive because I think that is what she would want,” said Magers.

She hopes when people think of Macri-Reiner, they think about the positive impact she left on the world and that her story of helping others won’t stop here.

“That’s how she would want to be remembered. She would want something positive to come out of this and she would want to be remembered for all of the good that she’s done.”

IMPD has not announced any additional arrests in the case or said whether the department is seeking anyone else in connection to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and police continue to ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).