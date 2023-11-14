ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police are looking into what led to the death of 18-year-old Shellby Hall inside the Madison County Jail on Saturday.

Hall was arrested Thursday for possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence. She was booked in the Madison County Jail that day and was found unresponsive Saturday morning.

”She was a great girl, she didn’t deserve this,” said Shauna Swafford, one of Hall’s aunts.

The last few days have been a blur for Hall’s family.

”I really feel like this is just a bad nightmare I can’t wake up from right now,” said Sheela Hall, Shellby’s mother.

Shellby’s family said they have been told she was seen on security camera footage eating Saturday morning. Shellby was then was found unresponsive a few hours later.

”She was fine and then two hours later she’s gone? Nothing makes sense,” Sheela said.

Sheela said Shellby had been struggling with addiction. She added that and more attention should have been paid to Shellby when she was in the jail.

”Somebody somewhere wasn’t doing what they were supposed to,” Sheela said. “Period.”

In a statement, ISP said toxicology and autopsy reports are pending — though investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time.

Shellby’s loved ones are trying their best to remember the happy times.

”I want to remember Shellby being the happy person she was, not what she was recently going through,” Swafford said.

Shellby was set to turn 19 in December. Now, her family is making plans for her funeral.

”I’m just lost, I’m lost,” Sheela said. “I’m extremely lost.”

Shellby’s family is organizing a Wednesday night candlelight vigil and protest at the corner of Central Avenue and 8th Street in Anderson. That’s right across the street from the Madison County Jail.

Family said the crowd gathered will remember Shellby and others who have died inside the Madison County Jail.