Family of man murdered on UIndy campus asks for help finding killer

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man killed on the University of Indianapolis campus asks for help finding his killer.

The deadly shooting took place exactly one week ago.

After being shot in the abdomen last Tuesday night, the 26-year-old victim collapsed in the parking lot outside Cory Bretz Hall and died after being taken to the hospital.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s very heartbreaking. It’s sad,” said Rakia Scruggs.

Rakia Scruggs says her cousin Dazmond Morgan loved to skateboard and had just moved to Indianapolis from Kentucky in August.

“It’s devastating. He’s not been here that long. He just came back months ago trying to get his life together,” said Scruggs.

“He came from Louisville to better himself and ends up getting killed. It’s crazy,” said one of the victim’s friends, Greg Nelson.

Family approved photo of Dazmond Morgan

The family believes Dazmond planned to visit a girl on campus when he was killed, citing it as the only reason the victim had for being at the university because he was not affiliated with UIndy in any way.

“He mentioned to us that he did have a female friend at the school he was coming to see often,” said Scruggs.

Following the homicide, UIndy’s president promised several security upgrades over the next 30 days. These include hiring four new police officers, increasing patrols of plainclothes officers in parking lots, installing more high-definition security cameras and two more emergency call boxes.

As for the death, police wouldn’t provide a possible motive or suspect information. That’s why Dazmond’s family hopes the public can help them find justice.

“They’re not really giving us too much info. We just want to know what happened,” said Scruggs.

“Man it just tears my head up. I just want some answers,” said Nelson.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Tom at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.