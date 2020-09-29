Family of late Indiana Vietnam veteran receives Purple Heart

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb honored the service of late veteran Donnie Prine Tuesday afternoon in a small ceremony at the capitol building.

The Governor gave Prine’s family his dog tags which were lost during the war. A woman who lives in Vietname recently found them.

His family was also given a Purple Heart. The medal is given to military members killed of wounded while serving.

Donnie was injured during the Vietnam War. He passed away in 2013 without receiving the medals.

“It touched our hearts, and we always were very concerned about Donnie not getting his metals when he paid for them,” said his widow Donna Prine.

Donna says she was told about the dog tags but did not know she would be getting the medals.