Family of killed man hopes $5,000 reward will bring forth justice

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A family is offering a large reward in hopes of getting justice for a man killed outside his home in November 2020. The family of 39-year-old Jeremy Seldomridge is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Lawrence Police said detectives have exhausted all leads in this case and hope the community can help them.

“It would be great to identify the potential vehicle that was involved which right now we know only is a dark colored Sedan,” Dep. Chief Gary Woodruff said. “The individual or individuals that were involved, and anybody who would have any piece of information, even somebody who was in the area who may have seen something, if they see this story, and they think, ‘oh, I remember that,’ make that call.”

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on November 28, 2020 near the intersection of E. 50th Street and N. Franklin Road.

Investigators said it appears Seldomridge heard or saw something suspicious outside and went to check. They said he allegedly had “an interaction” with a person or people who were in a smaller car when shots were fired.

Now, his family sorely misses him, and it is difficult waiting for justice to come.

“It’s horrifying,” A loved one who did not want to be identified said. “It’s the worst thing you could ever go through. I hope that something good will come out of this in the end. Our family really knows what it’s like, the victims and what they have to go through. It’s way beyond what people can imagine.”

Family said he loved to fish, cook, game and care for his dogs.

“He had a smile and a laughter that would just lighten up a room,” the loved one said. “He was just an awesome person.”

Lawrence Police detectives urge people to call CrimeStoppers 317-262-TIPS. You can share information anonymously.