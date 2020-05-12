Family of Dreasjon Reed to speak about son’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Dreasjon Reed will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to address their son’s death. This is the first time Reed’s mother will speak publicly.

They will be joined by their attorneys, Swaray Conteh and Fatima Johnson of The Law Firm of Fatima Johnson, LLC.

Reed was shot and killed by an IMPD officer after leading police on a high speed chase last week.

He was live on Facebook when he got out of his car and ran. Police say an officer—yelling for Reed to stop—first used his Taser, but it was ineffective.

Reed’s phone was still recording when it fell to the ground. Only audio picked up the sound of gunfire. Police say Reed fired at the officer who returned fire, killing Reed.

The video of the incident went viral and resulted in protesters taking to the streets.

Many were upset about an insensitive comment made by an officer after the shooting when the video was still rolling.

“It makes no sense how you can make comments like that in a situation of that magnitude. It makes no sense. It’s just crazy,” Reed’s father, Jamie Reed, said.

The conference is open to the public. It will be held at the site of the shooting, near 62nd and Michigan, at 11:30 a.m.

The family said there will be no questions allowed.