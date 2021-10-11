Family of Dorian Murrell share thoughts on trial of Tyler Newby

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, the family of Dorian Murrell are sharing their reactions to a mistrial being declared in the case of Tyler Newby, who is accused of shooting and killing Murrell.

The shooting death of Murrell happened in May of last year during the downtown Indianapolis riots.

Late Wednesday night, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in Newby’s trial, after several hours of deliberation.

Members of Murrell’s family the prosecutor did not do enough, especially when it came to the voluntary manslaughter charges against Newby.

“This trial, this is what a lot of things we don’t understand, first of all, they didn’t even fight for Dorian, they didn’t even bring up the subject of involuntary manslaughter,” said Artonia Armstrong, Murrell’s grandmother. “So that’s why it was thrown out, because the prosecutor that was supposed to be the state prosecutor working on our behalf didn’t bring this up so that’s why it was thrown out.”

The Marion County Superior Judge threw out that charge, saying the prosecution hadn’t proved Newby acted in a sudden emotional state, when he shot Murrell.

“The defense team was running the whole game. He was talking to the prosecutors who were on our side, letting them know when to start the video, when to end it, the whole nine yards,” said Armstrong. “It kind of looked to me like they were working together, that’s what it’s been looking like the whole time instead of fighting for my grandson.”

When asked about the claims made by Murrell’s family, the prosecutor’s office told Fox59 they have no additional comment since the case is still pending and set for trial.

Newby’s next court date is set for November 2.