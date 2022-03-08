INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a murdered 14-year-old boy made an emotional plea for help.

The young man and his 15-year-old friend were killed at a park on Indy’s east side.

Officers were called out to Dubarry Park on East 35th Street (near Post Road and 38th Street) around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson dead in the parking lot.

After some investigating, police found a second body in the grass nearby.

That victim was identified as 14-year-old Da’vonta White.

White’s family came back to the park on Tuesday to beg for the public’s help solving the case.

“We’ve got to get these killers off the street,” said White’s cousin Lashanna Thompson.

“Look at this mother. She is lost,” said family friend Dorothy Brady.

Standing next to a mother overcome with grief, that family came to Dubarry park just 12 hours after police were called to a double homicide Monday night

“These are kids. It’s kids killing kids,” said White’s mother Chiquanna White.

Chiquanna shared a picture of her son Da’vonta.

Family approved picture of 14-year-old Da’Vonta White

The second victim was his close friend, 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson.

White’s family says the pair were dropped off at the park by a family friend before the deadly shooting.

The family put their pain on display as a call for justice.

“If you know something, say something. Please. I want justice for my son,” said White.

“Imagine if this was your child. Look at this mother. She won’t get to see her son no more,” said Brady.

“I can’t imagine the devastation of these families right now, but I want the community to know we’re with them,” said IMPD assistant chief Chris Bailey.

While police couldn’t explain a motive for the murders, they promised the department will do everything it can to hold the killer or killers accountable.

“I’m hoping there is enough outrage that someone will come forward and give us that information we need,” said Bailey.

Warren Township, where the two victims were students, issued the following statement:

“We extend our condolences to the families of these two young men. The district is prepared to provide counseling and grief support to our staff and students impacted by this tragic incident.”

“We are losing our children. We are losing our young men,” said Brady. “We should not be burying our children. Our children should be burying us.

“He just turned 14. He was robbed an entire life where could have had countless opportunities,” said Della Brown with Cease Fire Indy. “It’s painful. It’s heart breaking.”

Police say another young person showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police are not sure of his exact connection to the case.

So far police did not have any suspect information to release and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

You can call also Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.