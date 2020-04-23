Family mourns 19-year-old murder victim as deadly violence continues during statewide shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The family of a 19-year-old is mourning after the young man died in a shooting Wednesday night.

Shortly before 7:20 p.m., police were called to the Woods at Oak Crossing Apartments in the 3200 block of Merrick Lane.

Officers found the victim dead in the grass after someone shot him multiple times.

“Everybody is so hurt. I don’t know what to do because he’s going to be missing in our lives,” said the victim’s grandmother Wilma Edgeston.

The victim, Rayshawn McIntosh, lived on and off with his grandmother.

Less than 24 hours after his death, Wilma is already noticing lots of little things she’s missing.

“I miss him knocking at the door. I miss him coming in saying grandma. I just miss him. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Wilma.

For their part police believe the victim was targeted and the family did provide a possible suspect to detectives, but no one has yet been arrested.

“We have to have closure on it. He has to pay for what he did. He took away an innocent boy’s life, just 19 years old. He had a full life ahead of him,” said Wilma.

The shooting marked the 13th homicide in Indianapolis since the statewide stay at home order took effect 30 days ago.

It’s also the 58th homicide in less than four months this year. Last year on the same date there were 43 homicides.

Wilma wishes those numbers weren’t so high.

“That is too much. It’s too painful to go through. You don’t know what to do after losing someone you love that young that wasn’t sick and that could have went on with his life,” said Wilma.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s shooting or any other unsolved homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.