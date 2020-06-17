Family, friends search for answers in Indianapolis mother’s disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis mother has been missing for over a week, and her family and friends are desperately trying to find her.

Chenell Gilbert, 42, was last seen around Girls School and Rockville Roads on June 9.

Family and friends spent Tuesday passing out thousands of flyers with her picture and information on Indy’s west side near Avon.

Gilbert is described as 5’1” tall and weighing 169 pounds. She has black hair with gold streaks, and she was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and carrying a black tote purse.

“This is something that she would not do. She stays connected with her daughters and with her family,” Danyette Smith, a family advocate, said. “They’re afraid. They’re frightened… it’s beyond worried.”

If you have any information about where Gilbert could be or if you think you’ve seen her, call police.

Chenell Gilbert