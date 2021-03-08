Family displaced after fire spreads from charcoal grill to home on near east side

IFD responds to fire on Keystone Avenue on near east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A family on the near east side of Indianapolis is displaced from their home after a fire Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the call came in from the 200 block of Keystone Avenue just after 9:15 p.m.

A woman told firefighters she had cooked chicken on a charcoal grill outside and had just brought it inside when one of her children noticed the house was on fire near the grill area.

Ten IFD units were dispatched to the two story home. Crews reported a heavy fire showing when they pulled up to the home.

Two adults and four children were safely removed from the home. Two dogs died in the fire, another three were able to make it out ok.

IFD confirmed the home did have working smoke alarms.

The American Red Cross is assisting and helping to provide shelter for the family.