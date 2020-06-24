Family continues searching for missing mom, 15 days later

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been 15 days a woman in Indianapolis known as a substitute teacher, mother and grandmother was last seen.

Chenell Gilbert, 42, was last seen during the early morning hours of June 9th in the Sungate neighborhood on the westside near Rockville and South Girl’s School Road, she hasn’t been seen since.

For the past two weeks, family, friends, and strangers have made strides of their own by posting flyers, knocking on doors, and asking for information. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has multiple investigators from different units also searching.

“She went missing on June 9, at 6:18 in the morning. That’s was the last time my sister heard from her. I was away at college and my sister she called me and said ‘hey, I’m not hearing from mom’,” said Cierra McCaleb.

That’s when her daughter Cierra and Iyanna began to worry. Cierra was at school in Terre Haute when her sister Iyanna called her. She immediately came back to Indy.

The family says Chenell went to her ex-boyfriend’s home. Their family says that’s where her car was found, and that was the location on her phone. But no Chenell.

“We ended up searching around that area,” said Chenell’s oldest daughter, Cierra McCaleb.

That was after her sister approached the ex-boyfriend asking if he knew of her mother’s whereabouts and if she could search his home.

“He wouldn’t let her. Once she realized that she said, ‘ok I need to file a missing person report’,” said McCaleb.

Since June 9th they’ve been searching high and low and passing out flyers. But her daughters are still trying to process what’s going on.

“It’s something that a daughter can’t understand especially when you know how your mom is, we both know, we all are close, super close,” said McCaleb.

A family searching for answers, still reeling after Chenell’s own mother, Terri Hendrickson, was struck and killed by a car on 86th and Michigan Road in February.

And they’re now left hoping this doesn’t become another nightmare.

“I really don’t know how I’m pretty much-functioning every day throughout activities and stuff. So I just ask everybody to please keep us in your prayers. It’s hard, it literally is hard,” said McCaleb.

Police tell us they are actively searching and following up on leads. They also say homicide detectives are assisting which isn’t uncommon in a missing person case.

In the meantime, they asking anyone with any information about Chenell’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).