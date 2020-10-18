Family celebrates birthday of missing Avon mother

AVON, Ind. — It’s been 19 months since Najah Ferrell went missing from Avon. Police ruled her case a death investigation after finding partial remains in Crown Point.

Police nor her family knows exactly what happened to her. Ferrell would’ve turned 32 this week, so her family came together to celebrate her birthday.

“She impacted so many others’ lives and our lives,” said Najah’s mother, Paula Gholson.

There have been many efforts to find Najah, but detectives have yet to do so.

During the investigation they recovered her car, some belongings and part of her remains.

“We are using every single resource as possible, whether or not you characterize that as a homicide investigation or death investigation,” said Avon Police Department Chief Investigations Deputy Brian Nugent.

Gholson wants the world to know about her daughter so Najah’s story stays in the public’s eye.

“I’m going to do what it takes not for my daughter but your daughter too because today we are launching balloons for my baby. For my daughter and my best friend,” Gholson said.

“Our heart is still with this family, and it’s also where our commitment is to clear this case,” Deputy Nugent said.

It wasn’t a Najah party unless the balloons were in her favorite colors and everyone was wearing a butterfly.

“For her, that was always transformation for changing her life, making it much better,” Gholson said.

Najah can’t blow out candles and make a wish, but her family can.

As they released balloons into the sky, they made a wish for her that justice is served.

Anyone with information on Najah’s case should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

