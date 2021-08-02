Family and friends release balloons in remembrance of Elijah Ellis

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, friends and family gathered to release balloons in remembrance of Elijah Ellis who, according to his family, was another recent victim in an act of violence in Indianapolis.

While IMPD has not yet to release a victim’s name in late Thursday night’s shooting, friends of Ellis confirm he was shot and killed late Thursday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Those who gathered on Saturday hope to bring awareness to Ellis’s death and seek justice in uncovering his killer.

They said Ellis was always a joy to be around.

“Always the life of the party, great advice. He’s always been there whenever I needed him to be, basically my little brother. I got to learn the person he was and it’s sad it had to be like this,” said Devon Thornton, a friend of Ellis.

His friends said he was an aspiring actor and had just gotten his G.E.D.

“He literally just got it; it was hard for him, but he didn’t give up. I still don’t have mine and he motivated me like always telling me to do it together. That was my best friend,” said another friend of Ellis.

Friends said Ellis was never the person to be involved in something that could get him killed.

“He was a good person, I don’t understand why someone would want to kill him at all. He’s not even that person to be in the streets or nothing. It was just senseless,” one friend said.

Ellis was one of 33 people killed in July of 2021, making this month the deadliest in Indianapolis since at least 2014.

His friends said they are fed up with all the shootings.

“It’s definitely sad just all the gun violence period. The first thing people will do is grab a gun and feel like it will solve people’s problems and literally it doesn’t. It’s nothing but a cycle and its going to continue.”

If you or anyone you know has any information about this killing, you’re asked to call IMPD or CrimeStoppers.