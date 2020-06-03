Family and attorneys dispute IMPD’s account, say Dreasjon Reed didn’t shoot at officers

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorneys and the family of Dreasjon Reed accused the Indianapolis Police Department of lying about the investigation into his death during a news conference Friday near the scene of the shooting.

Reed was fatally shot on May 6 after leading police on a chase while livestreaming on Facebook.

IMPD maintained that Reed, 21, had a gun and fired at officers before he was shot and killed. Reed’s family and attorneys strongly disputed the department’s version of events.

Attorney Fatima Johnson called IMPD’s narrative. “untrue.”

“I’m here to say to you today unequivocally that Dreasjon Reed, Sean Reed, did not shoot a gun, did not point a gun, did not brandish a gun at an officer,” Johnson said. “He did not. The narrative that you’ve heard is incorrect, is false, is misleading. It did not happen.”

Johnson said Reed was a former airman and a licensed gun holder.

“Dreasjon Reed, if he did have a gun, had the right to have one,” Johnson said. “That’s very important. I want you to understand that we come back again and again to the scene of what happened because it was an injustice that happened here that day on May 6.”

Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynn, tearfully described the last time she saw her son—after his body was released by the coroner’s office. She described his injuries in graphic detail.

“I finally got to see my son after the coroner released his body,” she said. “If you’ve ever seen my son’s eyes, just know they shot his eyes out. They sewed his eyelids shut so you couldn’t see the hole in his face.”

Wynn continued, “Nobody wants to see their kid look like that. They couldn’t fix his face. They tried. He had one eyebrow that was almost at his nose and the other one was on his forehead. That’s how much damage was done to his face alone.”

Wynn said her son was shot at point blank. She accused IMPD of lying about the case.

“The more lies you tell, the truth is going to come out. No matter what,” she said. “Everybody wants to know what I have to say. That’s what I have to say.”

Reed’s family wants the Marion County coroner’s report and a transparent investigation. They’re demanding the name of the officer who shot Reed and the name of another officer heard making a joke about a “closed casket” after the shooting.

Reed’s family appealed for more information about the shooting, including any videos or eyewitness accounts. They also asked for a representative to be present if any guns related to the case are tested.

Johnson said Reed was shot during a robbery last year and accused IMPD of failing to do anything about a group that was trying to intimidate himself near his family’s home. Johnson said Reed was told that the group was on a public sidewalk and allowed to stand there.

Reed had “minimal” faith in the police department to protect him, she said. Johnson also said that left his family with doubts about IMPD’s ability to deal honestly with the case.

The law office has received video from women who saw what happened on May 6. Attorney Swaray Conteh also said a civilian approached an IMPD officer and said he saw what happened.

“We have not been sitting back. We have been filing letters, sending letters and motions,” he said. “We’ve been having trouble getting the cooperation of IMPD, and we know the reason for that. They are trying to conceal relevant information so that the evidence will be diluted. We’re not going to allow that.”

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor called for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case:

“Nearly a month since the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office declined to review the criminal investigation of Mr. Reed’s death, we continue to await the appointment of a special prosecutor to oversee this process. Our community is rightly calling for the release of information and the fulfillment of our commitment to a transparent investigation with monitoring from federal authorities. This simply cannot occur without the direction and oversight of an independent prosecutor. This is unacceptable. Our community and this police department deserve better from the criminal justice system. I join our community members in calling on the Marion County Superior Court to immediately appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation as it proceeds, release information as soon as is possible, and make a swift and thorough charging determination based on the facts of the case.” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor