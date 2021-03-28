Falling tree kills man during storm in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A man in Carmel was killed when a tree fell on him as he was trying to escape the storm Saturday night, according to the Carmel Police Department.

At about 10:45 p.m., authorities were called to the 11900 block of Westwood Drive.

Responders arrived to find 40-year-old Elias Smith, of New York, had sustained multiple injuries from the tree. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CPD and Hamilton County Emergency Management officials are working with the National Weather Service to investigate the incident.

The city is urging residents to be cautious after storms Saturday night left downed trees and power lines. About 100 homes were without power Sunday morning, according to the city.