Falling into the season: Local business’ pumpkin fest in full swing

FISHERS, Ind. — With fall rolling in last week, Wasson Nursery in Fishers was more than prepared to kick off their annual Great Pumpkin Festival.

We talked to the business’ owner, Bob Wasson, to learn more about the fall fling.

“This is the fourth actual pumpkin fest here in Fishers, Indiana, Wasson Nursery. What started about five years ago with the uh, we were approached by the Pumpkin Growers of Indiana and they asked if they could do a weigh-in here at our new store,” Wasson said.

“And, so, that’s basically all we did that first year and then over the last five years it’s really kind of evolved into a big community festival.”

Wasson explained that the pumpkin weighing is the most attracting feature of the festival alongside how many things there are to do for everyone of all ages. They bring in a petting zoo, featuring a camel named Roscoe, different local vendors such as Four Day Ray Brewing, and many activities for the kids.

Source: Wasson Nursery

They even had the Peanuts gang there for photo opportunities with the kids!

“So the giant pumpkins, I mean fifteen-hundred, seventeen-hundred pound pumpkins, that’s what kind of brings people in, off the road. They see all of the pumpkins out there. It is the Indiana Pumpkin Grower’s Association, so you have to be a member to get your pumpkin in here,” said Wasson.

The last Great Pumpkin festival, in 2019, saw a state record for the largest pumpkin weighing in at 1,781 pounds. Unfortunately Wasson Nursery was unable to put on the festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Bob and his staff were elated to have such a great turn out this year.

This year, the winner of the heaviest pumpkin went to Phil Gronewold from Dyer, IN. The pumpkin officially weighed in at 1,566 pounds.

“We plan on doing this for years and years and years.”

Wasson Nursery holds their annual Great Pumpkin Festival the last Saturday of September. For more information about the nursery you can visit their website.