FISHERS, Ind. — Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in July, was honored Saturday at the Fishers Marching Band Invitational.

The Elwood High School marching band took part in the weekend invitational, with each member wearing a badge to show support for the city’s police department as well as Noah’s family.

Shahnavaz himself was a graduate of Fishers High School where he participated in the marching band. On Saturday, his family was on hand to as a guide for the Elwood marching band.

“It’s just a small thing, but to serve the Elwood band in this way and be a guide at the FishersInvitational where Noah was a graduate,” said Noah’s father Matt. “So this just, the connection, it seems like it’s coming full circle. It’s been our goal since the tragedy happened with Noah to keep his name alive and remember him and honor him every chance we get.”

Each year, the Fishers Marching Band Invitational features marching bands from across central Indiana in a friendly competition. This year, it was extra special in serving Noah’s memory.

“It wasn’t just a loss to our family. It was a loss to the community and the police department,” Noah’s mother Laurie said. “They’re like brothers and the community has taken them in and taken them under their wing and it just means so much to us that they care about our family and the fellow officers in Elwood that Noah worked with.”