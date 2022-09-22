The cold front that gave us rain and storms Wednesday evening has moved south and east of the state. Gusty northwest winds brought much cooler air and temperatures Thursday were 25 degrees than the day before. Fall officially begins tonight at 9:04 P.M. This is when the sun’s most direct rays will be across the equator. From here through the rest of the fall, our days will become shorter than our nights.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will tumble into the mid 40s by Friday morning. We haven’t seen temperatures this cool since early May when we dropped to 43° in Indianapolis on May 2nd. Highs will be in the 60s Friday and temperatures will rebound to near seasonal levels for the weekend.

So far this year we’ve had 23 weekends with either rain or snow and this will not be a completely dry weekend We’ll see a few showers Saturday morning and again Sunday afternoon.

Fall beings Thursday evening.

Friday will be a cool day with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay cool this weekend.

September has been a dry month.