INDIANAPOLIS — Fall has arrived in central Indiana, and leaves have begun to change color across the area.

When the leaves start to fall and resident break out their rakes, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will begin its annual collection.

According to an Indy DPW press release, this year’s leaf collection will begin on Nov. 6 and end on Dec. 1. Residents can set up to 40 bags of leaves out for pickup per week, according to city officials.

Homeowners should plan to set leaves out on their regularly scheduled trash pickup day each week. Indy DPW’s leaf collection route will mirror typical weekly trash pickup schedules, per city officials.

Indy DPW reported that leaf collection teams will operate on a sliding schedule during the week of Thanksgiving.

When pickup begins, residents are encouraged to put their leaves in plastic bags because paper bags can deteriorate and fall apart during inclement weather, per Indy DPW. The City of Indianapolis also urges homeowners to keep leaves they want picked up at least three feet away from their trash cans.

All homeowners should have their leaf bags set out for pickup by 7 a.m. on their regular trash day, according to Indy DPW.

Collected leaves will be taken to South Side Landfill. Indy DPW indicated that South Side Landfill will not be offering composting this year, even though it has done so in the past.

GreenCycle will compost leaves that residents drop off at their central Indiana locations. Residents should expect to pay a $20 fee if they drop their leaves off at a GreenCycle location, per Indy DPW.

GreenCycle’s Indianapolis branch is located at 1103 W Troy Ave and operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Homeowners can alternatively mow the leaves in their lawn. City officials claim mown leaves can be used as a form of mulch.

Indianapolis residents are also urged to bag or mow all leaves in their yard. Raking leaves into the street can clog storm drains and cause flooding. Leaves raked into the street can also create issues with city street sweepers, per Indy DPW.

Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County. City officials reported that burnt leaves release harmful particles into the air.

If residents feel like they need to clear leaves from their yard before collection starts for the year, Citizens’ Transfer Station will accept bags on Saturdays. Indy DPW will also take leaves placed in trash cans.

If a city crew misses an address along its leaf collection route, residents can report the error. The reporting process for missed leaf collection is the same as it is for trash pickup errors, per Indy DPW.

More information about Indy DPW’s annual leaf collection is available here.