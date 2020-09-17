‘FALL in love’ during Indianapolis Animal Care Services adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) wants you to “FALL in Love” with a shelter animal during a special 10-day adoption promotion.

“We are getting really close to having all of our dog kennels full, and we are already out of cat space,” said Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

IACS said the promotion starts Thursday and ends Saturday, September 26 with a special adoption event at the shelter.

The adoption event features special “pup-kin” patches to showcase our available dogs, and cats will also be featured around the shelter.

According to IACS, adoptions are free right now and are available by appointment-only, except on Wednesdays when we have “Walk-Up” hours.

To see all adoptable animals and to fill out a required IACS adoption application, click here.

For more information and photos of available animals, visit PetFinder or the IACS Facebook page.