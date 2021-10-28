Fall foliage increasing after the first frost in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a late first frost in central Indiana, fall foliage is starting to pop and has increased over the last week or so. Even though we have seen over an inch of rainfall, temperatures have been cool enough to help speed up the process.

We were, however, missing that key ingredient until Wednesday: our first light frost. Temperatures dipped into the middle 30s in some areas outside of the Indianapolis metro. This marks the end of the growing season and was the last ingredient needed to see peak fall foliage. Our peak is usually in the middle of October, so we are behind in terms of fall colors.

Will we see bright, fall colors? Yes, just not as many due to the rain, storms, and late frost.

What’s next? Colors will change and eventually, the leaves will fall off the trees over the next few weeks. Along with the changing leaves, daylight saving time ends, and days will continue to get shorter. The first day of Winter is December 21 this year.