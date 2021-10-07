Fall foliage in Indiana: are we behind in fall colors changing?

INDIANAPOLIS – We are two weeks into the fall season and there are a few colors popping across Indiana.

In those two weeks, temperatures have been above-average, ranging from 60s on Sept. 22 and 23, to 70s and 80s the rest of the time. Normal highs during this time period are in the 70s. With that in mind, has this impacted our fall foliage? Temperatures and moisture play a big role in the vibrance of the fall colors. Generally, though, our fall foliage should be patchy at best. That’s what we are seeing across Central Indiana. We are not behind on where we should be for this time of year.

Location: Flatrock River; Courtesy: Bill Bush

Location: IMS

Location: Franklin Township; Courtesy: Matt Adams

Remember, our peak fall foliage in Central Indiana is mid-October.





Since September 22, the Indianapolis Airport has picked 4.58 inches of rainfall. With some leaves already falling off the trees, there are a few things you want to remember when it comes to driving on wet leaves and collecting them in your yard.

With an average speed of 40 mph, it takes a car 80 feet to stop on a dry road. It takes a car 160 feet to stop on a wet road. It takes 250 feet for a car to stop on wet leaves. When driving on wet leaves, you will want to leave extra space between you and the car in front of you to allow time to stop.

Let’s talk about some leaf stats.

On average, 200,00 leaves fall off a mature oak tree

360 leaves weigh about one pound, so one tree has roughly 550 pounds of leaves

Wet leaves can weigh 4 times the weight of dry leaves

Send me your fall foliage pictures! You can email them to bfinello@fox59.com.