Fall colors in Indiana are behind for the season

INDIANAPOLIS — We are officially behind where we should be in terms of fall foliage.

Normally, central Indiana should be seeing less green and more yellows, oranges and reds at this time of year.

Why are we behind? Well, a few reasons.

It has been unseasonably warm. We have not had our first light frost, and our temperatures are running well above average for this time of year.

We have had a lot of rain. For leaves to change colors, we need to stay relatively quiet weather-wise. In the last few weeks, we have seen more than 3 inches of rain in Indianapolis.

We have been too active. We need sunny days and clear, chilly nights for leaves to begin to change.

This coming weekend will feature cooler, more fall-like temperatures with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Some areas will drop into the upper 30s, which will be great to speed up the process of fall foliage.