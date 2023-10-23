It was a frosty start to Monday with low temperatures near freezing across east central Indiana. Temperatures stayed cool on Monday with high in the mid 60s. A ridge building over the eastern half of the nation will send temperatures well above average though the rest of the week. A warm front will move north of the state Tuesday. We’ll start off near 50 degrees and rise to the 70s in the afternoon.

Fall colors are peaking across central Indiana and for the next four days temperature will be ten to fifteen degrees above average, so get outside while the weather is mild and enjoy Mother Nature’s display.

This has been a dry fall season and our rainfall deficit since September first is now more than two inches below average. A few rain chances will be around this week but there will be many dry hours. Widely scattered showers return Wednesday with a daily chance for rain starting Friday through the weekend. Computer models a suggesting isolated areas receiving as much an inch of rain this week. Let’s hope that forecast verifies.

