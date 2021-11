INDIANAPOLIS – In Indianapolis, we picked up over 14 inches of rainfall. This will make it the 12th wettest fall on record here in Indy!

Fall Stats

Meteorologist Fall starts September 1 and continues until November 30.

Warmest Days: 89° on Sept. 14, 18, and 19

Coldest temp: 20° on November 23

Precipitation: 14.21″, +4.51 above average for the fall season

Snow: 0.5″ on November 14

It was a wet fall for many across Central Indiana. Most areas picked up well over 10 inches of rain!