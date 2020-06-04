Faith leaders call for police reforms

INDIANAPOLIS- After days of continued protest, the group Faith in Indiana says more than 1,000 people sent direct messages to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett demanding action.

The group says it is calling on the mayor to support its “LIVE FREE” agenda.

The seven-point agenda is designed to bring policing reforms to the circle city by:

Enacting police use of force policy Implementing progressive discipline policy Ongoing de-escalation and procedural justice training Implementing group violence intervention recommendations immediately Responding to mental health crisis with treatment not incarceration Removing unfair protections for officers in law enforcement contracts Requiring independent investigations of police violence

Faith in Indiana plans to hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday in front of the City-County Building.

The group says it will share Mayor Hogsett’s response to the community’s plea.