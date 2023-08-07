FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who admitted to slashing a woman’s face with a knife will serve time in Allen County Corrections with an electronic monitor and mandatory rehabilitative services instead of in prison.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Monday sentenced 33-year-old Joseph Teders to a term of six years, with two suspended, and ordered him to serve the executed portion of his time in community corrections.

Joseph Teders

Teders previously pleaded guilty to a count of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors.

In return, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal reckless with a deadly weapon in connection to a January incident in which Teders was accused of slashing at a woman’s face.

The woman told investigators she had taken off her shirt before bed when Teders, who she knew, cut her in the back, according to court documents. She turned to defend herself, she said in court documents, and Teders slashed at her face.

At first, he cut her hand. Then, he’s accused of slashing again. The second slash caused a large laceration over the woman’s eye, court documents said. The woman initially tried to call emergency dispatchers, but passed out from the pain before she could get through, court documents said.

The woman awoke and called again eight hours later, long after Teders had left, court documents said. She needed medical treatment for her injuries, according to court documents.

Once Teders completes his time in community corrections, he’ll need to serve two years probation, per the sentencing.

He’s also been ordered to have no contact with the woman he admitted to slashing.