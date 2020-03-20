FAA says Indianapolis air traffic controller supervisor tests positive for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center temporarily closed Thursday after an air traffic control supervisor tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA said work areas were vacated Thursday night, and an industrial cleaning company sanitized three work areas in the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center.

As part of a contingency plan, airspace flights handled by those sectors were rerouted to ensure continued operations.

According to the FAA, each facility across the country has a similar plan that has been updated and tested in recent years.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) provided the following statement:

“For clarity, the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center remains open and operational. This facility’s location is separate from the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) terminal building and does not directly interact with the traveling public. We applaud FAA’s quick attention on this to protect their employees and our transportation system.”

More from the FAA:

“The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority. Our controllers, technicians, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace system.” “The FAA is working with local health officials and employee representatives to determine how many personnel might have interacted with the supervisor in recent days.”