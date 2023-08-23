INDIANAPOLIS – As the Midwest continues to endure this unrelenting heat volunteers at food pantries brave high temperatures to help those in need.

Every week, hundreds of cars line up at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana waiting for a helping hand.

“Hot conditions don’t prevent people from need. The needs are as high as it’s been since the pandemic, and we’re doing everything we can to feed folks,” said Fred Glass President, CEO at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

The food bank serves nearly 900 people every week.

That many people year-round means protecting the volunteers and the food from extreme temperatures.

“Our volunteers are dedicated, but we try to rotate them, we get them water breaks, and get them in and out of the heat,” said Glass.

Volunteers give out food earlier in the morning to stay cool. Fans are lined up for volunteers and coolers for food.

“If we didn’t come here, we wouldn’t get to eat. This place has been such a miracle and such a blessing. These people are so kind,” said Miranda Thompson.

“I’m so grateful to God and to everyone who donated food and fans, it’s so wonderful,” said Judy Read.

Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County is giving away fans from a thousand-dollar grant they received from Duke Energy earlier this summer.

“Some of them will tell us how their air conditioning broke and they’re so happy we can help,” said Carol Phipps, executive director at Inter-Church Food Pantry.

Phipps said they have helped dozens of families beat the heat.

“We are all volunteers; nobody gets paid. We do because of appreciation; we get the love,” said Phipps.

Food pantries across central Indiana need donations and volunteers. More information about volunteering can be found here.