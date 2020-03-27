Experts weigh in on how to navigate more family time during coronavirus quarantine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A stay-at-home order remains in effect this morning in Indiana. For many of you, that means a lot more family time, while juggling work, child care and other responsibilities.
Experts say even for the strongest relationship this new but temporary normal can be a challenge.
Family and Marriage Counselor Christy Aloisio of Healing Hearts of Indy has a few tips you can do to navigate this time.
- Communicate how you are feeling
- If you’re the kind of person, who needs a quiet space while working, let your family and loved ones know that.
- If you are feeling more anxiety during this time, talk it out with a loved one and figure out ways you can cope.
- Create a new routine
- Families can sit down together and come up with a routine and make things feel a little more normal.
- Take time apart when needed
- Get fresh air and give yourself space when needed.
- Allow yourself time to recharge when feeling overwhelmed.
- Focus on the important things
- Use this time to your advantage by spending quality time with family and loved ones.
- This could mean enjoying a home cooked meal together, going for a bike ride or watching a movie.
- Stay in touch with others
- Thanks to technology, there are plenty of other ways to communicate with others while social distancing.
- Maintain relationships with friends and loved ones who are not living with you.