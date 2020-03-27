Experts weigh in on how to navigate more family time during coronavirus quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A stay-at-home order remains in effect this morning in Indiana. For many of you, that means a lot more family time, while juggling work, child care and other responsibilities.

Experts say even for the strongest relationship this new but temporary normal can be a challenge.

Family and Marriage Counselor Christy Aloisio of Healing Hearts of Indy has a few tips you can do to navigate this time.

Communicate how you are feeling If you’re the kind of person, who needs a quiet space while working, let your family and loved ones know that.

If you are feeling more anxiety during this time, talk it out with a loved one and figure out ways you can cope. Create a new routine Families can sit down together and come up with a routine and make things feel a little more normal. Take time apart when needed Get fresh air and give yourself space when needed.

Allow yourself time to recharge when feeling overwhelmed. Focus on the important things Use this time to your advantage by spending quality time with family and loved ones.

This could mean enjoying a home cooked meal together, going for a bike ride or watching a movie. Stay in touch with others Thanks to technology, there are plenty of other ways to communicate with others while social distancing.

Maintain relationships with friends and loved ones who are not living with you.