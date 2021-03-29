Experts offer advice before hiring contractors after storms

CARMEL, Ind. — Massive trees and large branches lay on homes and in yards after storms hit Hamilton County hard on Saturday night.

On Monday, crews on Westwood Drive were still hard at work cleaning up the debris.

Jared Rickoff with Bone Dry Roofing urges people to do their research before hiring a company. This includes searching online on pages like the Better Business Bureau, Angie’s List and Google reviews. Rickoff said referrals from trusted friends, family and neighbors are a good resource too.

“They also want to check how long they’ve been in business,” Rickoff said. “Most contractors will actually fail after two years. So you’re going to want someone who’s been in business more than two years because that typically means that they’re more of a stable company. They’ve proven themselves, they have the funds to process these projects, they’re able to make it all the way through.”

Rickoff added that it is a good idea to get multiple quotes, and people should not feel pressured to sign a contract right away.

“It’s called high-pressure sales where they’re trying to push you right into signing on the spot,” Rickoff said. “They’re going to ask you to sign this contract. I like to call it ‘the butterfly and rainbow analogy.’ Everything’s going to be perfect, everything’s going to work out beautifully, you’re not going to have to worry about a thing.

“That is so rarely the case whenever it comes to doing contracting work. Issues do happen, although rare, you’re going to want that contractor that isn’t telling you that butterfly and rainbow story but is actually being more real with you so that you’re comfortable with moving forward with them.”

The Better Business Bureau also posts several suggestions before selecting a contractor on their website. You can find more information at www.bbb.org/.