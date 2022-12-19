INDIANAPOLIS — With many gathering for holiday celebrations, experts fear the ongoing ‘tripledemic’ could see a rise in January.

“This is a typical fall, winter phenomenon when we all go inside and it’s easier to spread viruses and other bugs,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at Regenstrief.

Newly released data from the state health department shows right now, the influenza test positivity rate is around 6% in Indiana.

“Normally this time of year, they’re around 2 or 3%,” said Dr. Grannis. “We’re seeing more than twice as many positive flu tests as we typically see this time of year.”

While influenza cases are climbing, COVID and RSV cases are beginning to plateau. Still — as people plan to gather for the holidays, experts fear we could see a surge in all three.

“If you are not feeling well, stay at home,” Dr. Grannis said. “I know it’s a disappointment to not see folks at the holiday time but think about others’ well-being.”

If you do feel sick, doctors recommend getting tested.

“If you are having signs and symptoms, contact your health care provider,” Thomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology at Richard Fairbanks School of Public Health, said. “There’s no definitive way to say what is RSV, COVID or flu based on symptoms. Getting tested will help us do that.”

Each Hoosier has access to four free at-home covid tests. Doctors say people should make sure their medical cabinet is stocked full in case they do get sick.

“The two most medications we recommend are ibuprofen and acetaminophen,” Dr. Grannis said. “Those handle fevers, child, aches and pains that come along with themes symptoms.”