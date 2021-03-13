Experts explain steps you can take during Spring Break to prevent further spread of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — We are all anxious to begin vacationing again, and fortunately, doctors say there are safer ways to travel and prevent the further spread of COVID-19. They explain who you vacation with is more important than where you go.

“If you have several of you that are either low risk, meaning younger without bad health conditions, or older but vaccinated, those people getting together is okay,” Dr. Ram Yeleti, Chief Physician Executive at Community Health Network said.

Fishers resident Courtenay Grass is excited to take a trip to Walt Disney World with her 12-year-old son, best friend and her two children.

“I was certain I would not go to Disney World wearing masks, was totally positive about that, if you’d asked me last August,” Grass laughed. “The benefit will be, it won’t be quite as crowded as it normally is.”

Yeleti agrees, this is a safer time to visit Disney considering their likely will not be as many visitors. Again, he advises everyone to travel with people who are at low risk of catching a severe case of COVID-19 or those who have been fully vaccinated.

“You don’t want to get the high-risk people sick from you being in contact with them,” Yeleti said.

Yeleti urges people to consider their older relatives before visiting them post-vacation.

“If you’re still going to stay with your core family, that’s okay,” Yeleti said. “But if they were going to go see their grandparents, make sure those grandparents have been vaccinated.”

Remember, enjoying outdoor activities is still safer.

“Watch the crowds, try to go at off peak times, wear your mask,” Kristen Kelley, Director of Infection Prevention at IU Health, said. “I think most importantly, if you can get vaccinated before you go, and you are eligible with the state, that is a blessing that you want to take hold of.”

Health care experts added getting even one dose of vaccine is helpful. They also suggest taking a COVID-19 test.

“The CDC does recommend that if you can get tested before you leave and tested after you get back, that will provide you some nice reassurance and you won’t have to quarantine,” Kelley said.