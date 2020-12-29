Experts answer viewers questions about vaccination

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Many viewers across Central Indiana have sent questions surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations over the last few weeks. Tuesday, we took some of the questions to experts in our area to get answers.

Many of you are on the same page asking, ‘when will you be eligible for vaccination, how will you know, and can you get vaccinated if you have allergies?’

When it comes to vaccine distribution Indiana has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) throughout the pandemic.

Now people are starting to question the Phase 1-B plan, which includes those 75 and older and frontline essential workers.

“The state has not really published very much information about exactly how they are going to prioritize the next releases of vaccine and who we want to target with each release,” said Reid Health, VP of Medical Affairs, Dr. Thomas Huth.

Viewer, Frank Hopkins of Indianapolis asked us, “When will a man, at the age of 79 be able to get the vaccine in Indianapolis?”

Another viewer, Wilma of Columbus, IN had a similar question, “How will Seniors know when we can get the vaccine? Will someone contact us?”

“Later on, when we get to more general public immunization it’ll be more of a public media effort to get people interested, to notify them where to go, how to schedule, but that will be further down the road,” said Dr. Thomas Huth.

Viewer Loyd Smith of Noblesville asked us, “How do I enroll to receive the vaccine? I am 78 years old (especially for those with underlying health conditions)?”

“I think in the early stages they’ll be working through service providers to get to the folks who qualify for vaccinations,” said Dr. Huth.

Now that CVS Pharmacy has begun administering the Moderna vaccine the company says it’s expecting to play a big role in the roll out to the general public.

“We do expect that by appointment only patients will be able to go into any of our locations to receive their vaccine. Just like they do for the flu vaccine or any other vaccines that are available,” said CVS Health Ohio District Leader, Johari Martin.

With CVS lending a helping hand it should be easy access even for those in rural area where cases have shown significant increases.

“The majority of people live 4 miles from a CVS so we can be really impactful in helping to flatten the curve,” said CVS Health Ohio District Leader, Johari Martin.

Viewer, Barb Ness of Lafayette says she has severe allergies to medicine and gold. She asked, “is it safe for someone with allergies to get vaccinated?”

“If you have severe enough level of allergies that you’ve got to carry an Epi-Pen to prevent anaphylaxis that’s something to be concerned about. Now you can still get this. I think this is a common misunderstanding. You are not barred from getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Huth.

He adds those with allergic reactions will be monitored for an extended period of time. And will also be in an area with supplies available to manage acute severe reactions. He advises you to speak with your doctor before making the decision to get vaccinated.