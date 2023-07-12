Showers and storms will develop overnight, but not everyone will get wet as the storms will be scattered in nature. While we won’t all see rain, still be prepared for the potential of some of these storms to be strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats for any storms that do develop but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. This is a good time to make sure you have our Weather Authority app downloaded so you can receive warnings overnight.

We’ll keep showers and storms in the forecast through Thursday morning. There will be many dry hours in the afternoon with a few widely scattered storms. It will be a warm, humid day with highs in the mid-80s.

The humidity surges while we remain very warm through the end of the week and into the weekend. With temperatures around 90-degrees on Friday and dew point temperatures at more tropical levels (near 70°) it will feel like it’s in the mid 90s. We’ll have a chance for more scattered strong storms Saturday and Sunday will be dry with highs in the 80s. We’re not set to get a break from the very humid conditions until the early part of next week.

