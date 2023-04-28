While April has been a dry month with a two-inch rainfall deficit, we’ve had a half-inch of rain in the past 36 hours, to boost our monthly rainfall over two inches. More rain is likely over the next three days but there will be some dry time this weekend. One cold front brought much-needed rain for Thursday and Friday and a second cold front will bring more rain this weekend.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s during the afternoon. The first part of the day will be dry, then, a broken line of showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm will move through ahead of the cold front. These will enter our western counties near 3 PM and move out of the area by 9PM. Sunday will be wetter and cooler behind the front, with off and on showers throughout the day and temperatures only rising to the low and mid 50s during the afternoon.

The start of May on Monday will be the coldest day of the week with rain and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Monday. For Tuesday we’ll have sunny skies and highs in the 50s for Election Day. The average high this time of year is 68° and we will climb back to more seasonal levels by Thursday.

