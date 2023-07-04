Indianapolis enjoyed a hot humid 4th of July and Tuesday was our fifth, 90° day of the year. More of the same is expected for Wednesday. The day will start with patchy fog. Skies will stay sunny for most of the day and high temperatures will be in the lows 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop after 2pm but most areas will remain dry.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance for scattered storms Wednesday night but the best chance for more widespread rain will come Thursday. Showers and storms will be likely as the front passes. Cooler air will arrive with the front. We’ll have highs in the low 80s Thursday afternoon and the humidity will be much lower.

We’ll stay with sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity levels for Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the dry spell, as daily chance for rain will be with us Sunday through Tuesday. July is off to a wet start, but we still need more rain.

