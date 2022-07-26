Indianapolis has had measurable rainfall 10 of 26 days this month. While has been frequent this month, rainfall amount have been light, except in isolated areas. Areas north and south of the city have more than five inches of rain this month while we have stayed dry. We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms for the next two days and up to an inch of rain is likely.

We have a five-inch rainfall deficit for the summer and most of central Indiana is reporting moderate drought or abnormally dry soil conditions, so any rain will be welcome. Along with the daily chance for rain, temperatures will stay in the 80s the rest of this week. After the rainfall ends Friday morning, drier air will move in and lower the relative humidity level. Sunny skies will return for Friday afternoon and for the weekend.

So far this has been a warm summer.

So far this has been a dry summer.

After warm, humid days with rain, temperatures and humidity will be lower later this week.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.