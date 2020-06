As states and their economies start to reopen, we can expect gas prices to go up.

When the coronavirus forced millions of Americans to stay home, demand for gas dropped and so did prices at the pump. The national average fell to $1.74 per gallon in late April.

Since states have started to reopen, gas prices jumped more than $0.35 in the past two months.

We can expect the upward trend to continue, but the good news is Americans are still paying less at the pump than they did this time last year.