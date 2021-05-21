Expect DUI checkpoints across Marion County this weekend

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Local law enforcement is reminding Hoosier drivers to have a safe ride home this weekend.

They will be out and about cracking down on drunk driving and conducting DUI checkpoints.

Officers say they will be completely random and will be held at all times of the day.

“We try to tweak our checkpoints, have some earlier just because that data shows us people are drinking and drugs are prevalent during the day,” explained IMPD Lt. Michael DeHart.

This was all made possible of a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The goal is to reduce impaired driving crashes and keep Hoosiers safe across the county.

If found intoxicated behind the wheel, you could be fined up to $5,000, spend up to one year in jail, and your license could be suspended for up to two years.

Additional penalties might include probation or a substance abuse courses.

Officials say if you plan on drinking, make sure to plan ahead and have a safe ride home. That could including having a designated driver or calling a ride-share or a cab.