Expect cooler temperatures with gusty winds on Sunday

A cold front will move across the state Sunday morning and temperatures will fall during the day. We’ll also have winds gusting to 35 mph Sunday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Next week will be a quiet week of weather with a warming trend. Expect highs near 60 degrees for election day and the 70s by Friday. After two weeks with frequent rainfall, next week will be dry with no rain expected until the weekend.

