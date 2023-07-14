Showers and storms, now to our west over Iowa, will move this way overnight. The jet stream will help keep those storms alive as they move east ahead of a cold front that will move across the state Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be likely through the morning and early afternoon. A few may linger Saturday evening once the front moves through but most will be done in the afternoon. These storms will have thunder and lightning with most remaining below severe limits. However, small hail and gusty winds are possible. On the average, a quarter inch of rain will fall, but under some of the heavier storms up to an inch is possible.

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s with high humidity levels before the front moves through. For Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. While it will warm up, it will not be as humid. After the cold front moves through the region, it’ll usher in more Canadian wildfire smoke for Sunday. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for Sunday as the air quality will be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

More scattered storms are likely each day, Monday through Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s. Any rainfall we receive next week will be beneficial rain as most of central Indiana remains in stages of drought.

Wet weekends have been common this year and rain is likely this weekend.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Skies will clear Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be a warm day with smoke and ozone combing to produce poor air quality.

July has been a wet month and more rain is on the way next week.